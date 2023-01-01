100 US dollars to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert USD to KYD at the real exchange rate

100 usd
83 kyd

1.00000 USD = 0.83000 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871851.0864590.5221.494411.664040.962718.6746
1 GBP1.1469911.2461103.8241.714011.908561.104221.4187
1 USD0.92040.802504183.31911.37551.531630.886317.1886
1 INR0.0110470.009631690.01200210.01650880.01838270.01063740.206298

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 USD0.83000 KYD
5 USD4.15000 KYD
10 USD8.30000 KYD
20 USD16.60000 KYD
50 USD41.50000 KYD
100 USD83.00000 KYD
250 USD207.50000 KYD
500 USD415.00000 KYD
1000 USD830.00000 KYD
2000 USD1660.00000 KYD
5000 USD4150.00000 KYD
10000 USD8300.00000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / US Dollar
1 KYD1.20482 USD
5 KYD6.02410 USD
10 KYD12.04820 USD
20 KYD24.09640 USD
50 KYD60.24100 USD
100 KYD120.48200 USD
250 KYD301.20500 USD
500 KYD602.41000 USD
1000 KYD1204.82000 USD
2000 KYD2409.64000 USD
5000 KYD6024.10000 USD
10000 KYD12048.20000 USD