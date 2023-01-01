5000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Dominican pesos

Convert UAH to DOP at the real exchange rate

5000 uah
7824.80 dop

1.00000 UAH = 1.56496 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Dominican Peso
1 UAH1.56496 DOP
5 UAH7.82480 DOP
10 UAH15.64960 DOP
20 UAH31.29920 DOP
50 UAH78.24800 DOP
100 UAH156.49600 DOP
250 UAH391.24000 DOP
500 UAH782.48000 DOP
1000 UAH1564.96000 DOP
2000 UAH3129.92000 DOP
5000 UAH7824.80000 DOP
10000 UAH15649.60000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DOP0.63899 UAH
5 DOP3.19497 UAH
10 DOP6.38994 UAH
20 DOP12.77988 UAH
50 DOP31.94970 UAH
100 DOP63.89940 UAH
250 DOP159.74850 UAH
500 DOP319.49700 UAH
1000 DOP638.99400 UAH
2000 DOP1277.98800 UAH
5000 DOP3194.97000 UAH
10000 DOP6389.94000 UAH