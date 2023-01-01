1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Zambian kwacha

Convert TZS to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1000 tzs
9.53 zmw

1.00000 TZS = 0.00953 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / ZMW
1 TZS0.00953 ZMW
5 TZS0.04763 ZMW
10 TZS0.09527 ZMW
20 TZS0.19054 ZMW
50 TZS0.47634 ZMW
100 TZS0.95268 ZMW
250 TZS2.38171 ZMW
500 TZS4.76342 ZMW
1000 TZS9.52684 ZMW
2000 TZS19.05368 ZMW
5000 TZS47.63420 ZMW
10000 TZS95.26840 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ZMW104.96700 TZS
5 ZMW524.83500 TZS
10 ZMW1049.67000 TZS
20 ZMW2099.34000 TZS
50 ZMW5248.35000 TZS
100 ZMW10496.70000 TZS
250 ZMW26241.75000 TZS
500 ZMW52483.50000 TZS
1000 ZMW104967.00000 TZS
2000 ZMW209934.00000 TZS
5000 ZMW524835.00000 TZS
10000 ZMW1049670.00000 TZS