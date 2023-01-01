20 Tanzanian shillings to South African rand

Convert TZS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.15 zar

1.00000 TZS = 0.00741 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / South African Rand
1 TZS0.00741 ZAR
5 TZS0.03705 ZAR
10 TZS0.07411 ZAR
20 TZS0.14821 ZAR
50 TZS0.37053 ZAR
100 TZS0.74105 ZAR
250 TZS1.85264 ZAR
500 TZS3.70527 ZAR
1000 TZS7.41054 ZAR
2000 TZS14.82108 ZAR
5000 TZS37.05270 ZAR
10000 TZS74.10540 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ZAR134.94300 TZS
5 ZAR674.71500 TZS
10 ZAR1349.43000 TZS
20 ZAR2698.86000 TZS
50 ZAR6747.15000 TZS
100 ZAR13494.30000 TZS
250 ZAR33735.75000 TZS
500 ZAR67471.50000 TZS
1000 ZAR134943.00000 TZS
2000 ZAR269886.00000 TZS
5000 ZAR674715.00000 TZS
10000 ZAR1349430.00000 TZS