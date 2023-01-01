500 Tanzanian shillings to Uzbekistan soms

Convert TZS to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
2444.24 uzs

1.00000 TZS = 4.88847 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 TZS4.88847 UZS
5 TZS24.44235 UZS
10 TZS48.88470 UZS
20 TZS97.76940 UZS
50 TZS244.42350 UZS
100 TZS488.84700 UZS
250 TZS1222.11750 UZS
500 TZS2444.23500 UZS
1000 TZS4888.47000 UZS
2000 TZS9776.94000 UZS
5000 TZS24442.35000 UZS
10000 TZS48884.70000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UZS0.20456 TZS
5 UZS1.02282 TZS
10 UZS2.04563 TZS
20 UZS4.09126 TZS
50 UZS10.22815 TZS
100 UZS20.45630 TZS
250 UZS51.14075 TZS
500 UZS102.28150 TZS
1000 UZS204.56300 TZS
2000 UZS409.12600 TZS
5000 UZS1022.81500 TZS
10000 UZS2045.63000 TZS