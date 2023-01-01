10 Tanzanian shillings to Israeli new sheqels

10 tzs
0.01 ils

1.00000 TZS = 0.00148 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TZS0.00148 ILS
5 TZS0.00738 ILS
10 TZS0.01477 ILS
20 TZS0.02953 ILS
50 TZS0.07383 ILS
100 TZS0.14765 ILS
250 TZS0.36913 ILS
500 TZS0.73826 ILS
1000 TZS1.47652 ILS
2000 TZS2.95304 ILS
5000 TZS7.38260 ILS
10000 TZS14.76520 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ILS677.26800 TZS
5 ILS3386.34000 TZS
10 ILS6772.68000 TZS
20 ILS13545.36000 TZS
50 ILS33863.40000 TZS
100 ILS67726.80000 TZS
250 ILS169317.00000 TZS
500 ILS338634.00000 TZS
1000 ILS677268.00000 TZS
2000 ILS1354536.00000 TZS
5000 ILS3386340.00000 TZS
10000 ILS6772680.00000 TZS