1 New Taiwan dollar to Albanian leks

Convert TWD to ALL at the real exchange rate

1 twd
2.97 all

1.00000 TWD = 2.96884 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 TWD2.96884 ALL
5 TWD14.84420 ALL
10 TWD29.68840 ALL
20 TWD59.37680 ALL
50 TWD148.44200 ALL
100 TWD296.88400 ALL
250 TWD742.21000 ALL
500 TWD1484.42000 ALL
1000 TWD2968.84000 ALL
2000 TWD5937.68000 ALL
5000 TWD14844.20000 ALL
10000 TWD29688.40000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ALL0.33683 TWD
5 ALL1.68416 TWD
10 ALL3.36832 TWD
20 ALL6.73664 TWD
50 ALL16.84160 TWD
100 ALL33.68320 TWD
250 ALL84.20800 TWD
500 ALL168.41600 TWD
1000 ALL336.83200 TWD
2000 ALL673.66400 TWD
5000 ALL1684.16000 TWD
10000 ALL3368.32000 TWD