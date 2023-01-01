10 thousand Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert TTD to PGK at the real exchange rate

10,000 ttd
5,496.57 pgk

1.00000 TTD = 0.54966 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.349783.2650.78678218.63751.498020.918751.33345
1 CAD0.740905161.69150.58293113.80861.109890.6807290.98796
1 INR0.01200980.016209710.009449130.2238340.01799090.01103440.0160145
1 GBP1.2711.71547105.83123.68831.903981.167541.69481

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 TTD0.54966 PGK
5 TTD2.74828 PGK
10 TTD5.49657 PGK
20 TTD10.99314 PGK
50 TTD27.48285 PGK
100 TTD54.96570 PGK
250 TTD137.41425 PGK
500 TTD274.82850 PGK
1000 TTD549.65700 PGK
2000 TTD1099.31400 PGK
5000 TTD2748.28500 PGK
10000 TTD5496.57000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 PGK1.81932 TTD
5 PGK9.09660 TTD
10 PGK18.19320 TTD
20 PGK36.38640 TTD
50 PGK90.96600 TTD
100 PGK181.93200 TTD
250 PGK454.83000 TTD
500 PGK909.66000 TTD
1000 PGK1819.32000 TTD
2000 PGK3638.64000 TTD
5000 PGK9096.60000 TTD
10000 PGK18193.20000 TTD