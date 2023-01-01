250 Turkish liras to Serbian dinars

Convert TRY to RSD at the real exchange rate

250 try
931.38 rsd

1.00000 TRY = 3.72550 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Serbian Dinar
1 TRY3.72550 RSD
5 TRY18.62750 RSD
10 TRY37.25500 RSD
20 TRY74.51000 RSD
50 TRY186.27500 RSD
100 TRY372.55000 RSD
250 TRY931.37500 RSD
500 TRY1862.75000 RSD
1000 TRY3725.50000 RSD
2000 TRY7451.00000 RSD
5000 TRY18627.50000 RSD
10000 TRY37255.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 RSD0.26842 TRY
5 RSD1.34210 TRY
10 RSD2.68420 TRY
20 RSD5.36840 TRY
50 RSD13.42100 TRY
100 RSD26.84200 TRY
250 RSD67.10500 TRY
500 RSD134.21000 TRY
1000 RSD268.42000 TRY
2000 RSD536.84000 TRY
5000 RSD1342.10000 TRY
10000 RSD2684.20000 TRY