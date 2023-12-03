1 thousand Turkish liras to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TRY to CNY

1000 try
247.00 cny

1.00000 TRY = 0.24700 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TRY0.24700 CNY
5 TRY1.23501 CNY
10 TRY2.47002 CNY
20 TRY4.94004 CNY
50 TRY12.35010 CNY
100 TRY24.70020 CNY
250 TRY61.75050 CNY
500 TRY123.50100 CNY
1000 TRY247.00200 CNY
2000 TRY494.00400 CNY
5000 TRY1235.01000 CNY
10000 TRY2470.02000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkish Lira
1 CNY4.04854 TRY
5 CNY20.24270 TRY
10 CNY40.48540 TRY
20 CNY80.97080 TRY
50 CNY202.42700 TRY
100 CNY404.85400 TRY
250 CNY1012.13500 TRY
500 CNY2024.27000 TRY
1000 CNY4048.54000 TRY
2000 CNY8097.08000 TRY
5000 CNY20242.70000 TRY
10000 CNY40485.40000 TRY