1 Tongan paʻanga to Georgian laris

Convert TOP to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 top
1.16 gel

1.00000 TOP = 1.15610 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Georgian Lari
1 TOP1.15610 GEL
5 TOP5.78050 GEL
10 TOP11.56100 GEL
20 TOP23.12200 GEL
50 TOP57.80500 GEL
100 TOP115.61000 GEL
250 TOP289.02500 GEL
500 TOP578.05000 GEL
1000 TOP1156.10000 GEL
2000 TOP2312.20000 GEL
5000 TOP5780.50000 GEL
10000 TOP11561.00000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GEL0.86497 TOP
5 GEL4.32487 TOP
10 GEL8.64974 TOP
20 GEL17.29948 TOP
50 GEL43.24870 TOP
100 GEL86.49740 TOP
250 GEL216.24350 TOP
500 GEL432.48700 TOP
1000 GEL864.97400 TOP
2000 GEL1729.94800 TOP
5000 GEL4324.87000 TOP
10000 GEL8649.74000 TOP