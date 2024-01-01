Thai bahts to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert THB to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
2,920.45 cve

฿1.000 THB = Esc2.920 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CVE
1 THB to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.94642.9464
Low2.84422.7760
Average2.90012.8435
Change2.25%4.70%
View full history

1 THB to CVE stats

The performance of THB to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9464 and a 30 day low of 2.8442. This means the 30 day average was 2.9001. The change for THB to CVE was 2.25.

The performance of THB to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9464 and a 90 day low of 2.7760. This means the 90 day average was 2.8435. The change for THB to CVE was 4.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95717.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.80619.8811.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.99113.280.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23512.0470.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 THB2.92045 CVE
5 THB14.60225 CVE
10 THB29.20450 CVE
20 THB58.40900 CVE
50 THB146.02250 CVE
100 THB292.04500 CVE
250 THB730.11250 CVE
500 THB1,460.22500 CVE
1000 THB2,920.45000 CVE
2000 THB5,840.90000 CVE
5000 THB14,602.25000 CVE
10000 THB29,204.50000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Thai Baht
1 CVE0.34241 THB
5 CVE1.71207 THB
10 CVE3.42413 THB
20 CVE6.84826 THB
50 CVE17.12065 THB
100 CVE34.24130 THB
250 CVE85.60325 THB
500 CVE171.20650 THB
1000 CVE342.41300 THB
2000 CVE684.82600 THB
5000 CVE1,712.06500 THB
10000 CVE3,424.13000 THB