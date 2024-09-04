Thai baht to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 2.920 today, reflecting a 0.063% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a 0.037% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 2.948 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.916 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.303% increase in value.