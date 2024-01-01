Thai bahts to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert THB to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
2,447.68 btn

฿1.000 THB = Nu.2.448 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
THB to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 THB to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.47162.4716
Low2.35722.2586
Average2.42632.3398
Change3.10%6.85%
1 THB to BTN stats

The performance of THB to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4716 and a 30 day low of 2.3572. This means the 30 day average was 2.4263. The change for THB to BTN was 3.10.

The performance of THB to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4716 and a 90 day low of 2.2586. This means the 90 day average was 2.3398. The change for THB to BTN was 6.85.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95617.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.79219.8791.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98513.2790.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23312.0470.875

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 THB2.44768 BTN
5 THB12.23840 BTN
10 THB24.47680 BTN
20 THB48.95360 BTN
50 THB122.38400 BTN
100 THB244.76800 BTN
250 THB611.92000 BTN
500 THB1,223.84000 BTN
1000 THB2,447.68000 BTN
2000 THB4,895.36000 BTN
5000 THB12,238.40000 BTN
10000 THB24,476.80000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Thai Baht
1 BTN0.40855 THB
5 BTN2.04276 THB
10 BTN4.08551 THB
20 BTN8.17102 THB
50 BTN20.42755 THB
100 BTN40.85510 THB
250 BTN102.13775 THB
500 BTN204.27550 THB
1000 BTN408.55100 THB
2000 BTN817.10200 THB
5000 BTN2,042.75500 THB
10000 BTN4,085.51000 THB