Sierra Leonean leones to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert SLL to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 sll
120.42 tzs

Le1.000 SLL = tzs0.1204 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
SLL to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate





TZS
1 SLL to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12080.1208
Low0.11780.1145
Average0.11960.1181
Change0.42%4.10%
1 SLL to TZS stats

The performance of SLL to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1208 and a 30 day low of 0.1178. This means the 30 day average was 0.1196. The change for SLL to TZS was 0.42.

The performance of SLL to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1208 and a 90 day low of 0.1145. This means the 90 day average was 0.1181. The change for SLL to TZS was 4.10.

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SLL0.12042 TZS
5 SLL0.60210 TZS
10 SLL1.20420 TZS
20 SLL2.40840 TZS
50 SLL6.02100 TZS
100 SLL12.04200 TZS
250 SLL30.10500 TZS
500 SLL60.21000 TZS
1000 SLL120.42000 TZS
2000 SLL240.84000 TZS
5000 SLL602.10000 TZS
10000 SLL1,204.20000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 TZS8.30424 SLL
5 TZS41.52120 SLL
10 TZS83.04240 SLL
20 TZS166.08480 SLL
50 TZS415.21200 SLL
100 TZS830.42400 SLL
250 TZS2,076.06000 SLL
500 TZS4,152.12000 SLL
1000 TZS8,304.24000 SLL
2000 TZS16,608.48000 SLL
5000 TZS41,521.20000 SLL
10000 TZS83,042.40000 SLL