2000 Sierra Leonean leones to Tanzanian shillings

Convert SLL to TZS at the real exchange rate

2000 sll
221.97 tzs

1.00000 SLL = 0.11099 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.339351.363350.91483.34518.78281.518950.793367
1 SGD0.74663111.017920.68241662.227914.02381.134090.592353
1 CAD0.7334870.98239610.67040261.132513.77691.114130.581925
1 EUR1.09411.465381.49164191.187820.55031.661880.86805

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SLL0.11099 TZS
5 SLL0.55493 TZS
10 SLL1.10985 TZS
20 SLL2.21970 TZS
50 SLL5.54925 TZS
100 SLL11.09850 TZS
250 SLL27.74625 TZS
500 SLL55.49250 TZS
1000 SLL110.98500 TZS
2000 SLL221.97000 TZS
5000 SLL554.92500 TZS
10000 SLL1109.85000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 TZS9.01019 SLL
5 TZS45.05095 SLL
10 TZS90.10190 SLL
20 TZS180.20380 SLL
50 TZS450.50950 SLL
100 TZS901.01900 SLL
250 TZS2252.54750 SLL
500 TZS4505.09500 SLL
1000 TZS9010.19000 SLL
2000 TZS18020.38000 SLL
5000 TZS45050.95000 SLL
10000 TZS90101.90000 SLL