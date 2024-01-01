Sierra Leonean leones to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert SLL to TZS at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = tzs0.1159 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SLL to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 SLL to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12030.1209
Low0.11590.1159
Average0.11790.1193
Change-2.75%-3.45%
View full history

1 SLL to TZS stats

The performance of SLL to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1203 and a 30 day low of 0.1159. This means the 30 day average was 0.1179. The change for SLL to TZS was -2.75.

The performance of SLL to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1209 and a 90 day low of 0.1159. This means the 90 day average was 0.1193. The change for SLL to TZS was -3.45.

Track market ratesView SLL to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.3461.3960.95484.50418.0811.5370.794
1 SGD0.74311.0370.70962.813.4371.1420.59
1 CAD0.7170.96410.68360.55212.9561.1010.569
1 EUR1.0491.4111.463188.61518.9611.6120.832

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leone

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SLL0.11589 TZS
5 SLL0.57944 TZS
10 SLL1.15887 TZS
20 SLL2.31774 TZS
50 SLL5.79435 TZS
100 SLL11.58870 TZS
250 SLL28.97175 TZS
500 SLL57.94350 TZS
1000 SLL115.88700 TZS
2000 SLL231.77400 TZS
5000 SLL579.43500 TZS
10000 SLL1,158.87000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 TZS8.62911 SLL
5 TZS43.14555 SLL
10 TZS86.29110 SLL
20 TZS172.58220 SLL
50 TZS431.45550 SLL
100 TZS862.91100 SLL
250 TZS2,157.27750 SLL
500 TZS4,314.55500 SLL
1000 TZS8,629.11000 SLL
2000 TZS17,258.22000 SLL
5000 TZS43,145.55000 SLL
10000 TZS86,291.10000 SLL