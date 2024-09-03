Singapore dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 20.152 today, reflecting a 0.458% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.041% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 20.152 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 19.806 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.682% increase in value.