20 Singapore dollars to Malagasy ariaries

Convert SGD to MGA at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
67,734 mga

1.00000 SGD = 3386.72000 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 SGD3386.72000 MGA
5 SGD16933.60000 MGA
10 SGD33867.20000 MGA
20 SGD67734.40000 MGA
50 SGD169336.00000 MGA
100 SGD338672.00000 MGA
250 SGD846680.00000 MGA
500 SGD1693360.00000 MGA
1000 SGD3386720.00000 MGA
2000 SGD6773440.00000 MGA
5000 SGD16933600.00000 MGA
10000 SGD33867200.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Singapore Dollar
1 MGA0.00030 SGD
5 MGA0.00148 SGD
10 MGA0.00295 SGD
20 MGA0.00591 SGD
50 MGA0.01476 SGD
100 MGA0.02953 SGD
250 MGA0.07382 SGD
500 MGA0.14764 SGD
1000 MGA0.29527 SGD
2000 MGA0.59054 SGD
5000 MGA1.47636 SGD
10000 MGA2.95271 SGD