Singapore dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Danish kroner is currently 5.169 today, reflecting a 0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.810% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 5.173 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 5.125 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.272% increase in value.