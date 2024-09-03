Swedish krona to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Colombian pesos is currently 405.566 today, reflecting a -0.160% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a 2.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 407.939 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 395.793 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.001% increase in value.