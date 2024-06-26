Swedish krona to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Colombian pesos is currently 393.234 today, reflecting a 0.633% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.424% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 399.933 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 387.106 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.815% decrease in value.