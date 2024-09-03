Seychellois rupee to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Thai bahts is currently 2.455 today, reflecting a -1.774% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -2.437% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 2.598 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.364 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.077% decrease in value.