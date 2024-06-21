세이셸 루피 태국 바트화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 태국 바트화 is currently 2.608 today, reflecting a -1.900% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 4.487% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 태국 바트화 has fluctuated between a high of 2.699 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2.442 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.708% decrease in value.