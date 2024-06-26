Seychellois rupee to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Thai bahts is currently 2.563 today, reflecting a -3.385% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.517% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 2.708 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 2.492 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -7.054% decrease in value.