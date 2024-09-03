Seychellois rupee to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Surinamese dollars is currently 2.129 today, reflecting a 0.572% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.688% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.213 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.003 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.