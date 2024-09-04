Surinamese dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 0.486 today, reflecting a 2.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 7.453% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.499 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.452 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.703% increase in value.