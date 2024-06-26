Seychellois rupee to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Surinamese dollars is currently 2.189 today, reflecting a -2.702% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.483% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.299 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 2.110 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -6.997% decrease in value.