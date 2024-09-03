Seychellois rupee to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Rwandan francs is currently 98.155 today, reflecting a 0.735% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.617% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 101.960 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 92.406 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.