Seychellois rupee to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Rwandan francs is currently 92.105 today, reflecting a -2.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.533% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 96.669 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 89.061 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.986% decrease in value.