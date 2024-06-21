세이셸 루피 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 르완다 프랑 is currently 91.638 today, reflecting a -3.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.927% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 96.405 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 87.044 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.684% decrease in value.