Seychellois rupee to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Serbian dinars is currently 7.784 today, reflecting a 0.789% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.320% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 8.013 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 7.331 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.112% decrease in value.