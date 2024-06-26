Seychellois rupee to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Serbian dinars is currently 7.696 today, reflecting a -1.886% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.160% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 8.063 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 7.423 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.580% increase in value.