세이셸 루피 세르비아 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 세르비아 디나르 is currently 7.625 today, reflecting a -3.527% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.363% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 세르비아 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 8.063 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 7.262 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.743% decrease in value.