20 Mozambican meticals to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MZN to TZS at the real exchange rate

20 mzn
788.09 tzs

1.00000 MZN = 39.40460 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MZN39.40460 TZS
5 MZN197.02300 TZS
10 MZN394.04600 TZS
20 MZN788.09200 TZS
50 MZN1970.23000 TZS
100 MZN3940.46000 TZS
250 MZN9851.15000 TZS
500 MZN19702.30000 TZS
1000 MZN39404.60000 TZS
2000 MZN78809.20000 TZS
5000 MZN197023.00000 TZS
10000 MZN394046.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 TZS0.02538 MZN
5 TZS0.12689 MZN
10 TZS0.25378 MZN
20 TZS0.50755 MZN
50 TZS1.26889 MZN
100 TZS2.53777 MZN
250 TZS6.34443 MZN
500 TZS12.68885 MZN
1000 TZS25.37770 MZN
2000 TZS50.75540 MZN
5000 TZS126.88850 MZN
10000 TZS253.77700 MZN