Maldivian rufiyaa to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Vietnamese dongs is currently 1,614.740 today, reflecting a -0.814% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 1,636.570 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 1,611.230 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.349% increase in value.