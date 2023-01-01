1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert MUR to FKP at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
17.81 fkp

1.00000 MUR = 0.01781 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Falkland Islands Pound
1 MUR0.01781 FKP
5 MUR0.08904 FKP
10 MUR0.17809 FKP
20 MUR0.35618 FKP
50 MUR0.89044 FKP
100 MUR1.78089 FKP
250 MUR4.45222 FKP
500 MUR8.90445 FKP
1000 MUR17.80890 FKP
2000 MUR35.61780 FKP
5000 MUR89.04450 FKP
10000 MUR178.08900 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 FKP56.15170 MUR
5 FKP280.75850 MUR
10 FKP561.51700 MUR
20 FKP1123.03400 MUR
50 FKP2807.58500 MUR
100 FKP5615.17000 MUR
250 FKP14037.92500 MUR
500 FKP28075.85000 MUR
1000 FKP56151.70000 MUR
2000 FKP112303.40000 MUR
5000 FKP280758.50000 MUR
10000 FKP561517.00000 MUR