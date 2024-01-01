Mongolian tugriks to Bhutanese ngultrums today

1,000 mnt
24.61 btn

1.000 MNT = 0.02461 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:33
1 USD10.7811.511.64118.6770.91483.0361.347
1 GBP1.2811.9332.123.9071.17106.2861.724
1 AUD0.6620.51711.08712.3690.60554.9910.892
1 NZD0.6090.4760.92111.3830.55750.6060.821

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MNT0.02461 BTN
5 MNT0.12303 BTN
10 MNT0.24606 BTN
20 MNT0.49212 BTN
50 MNT1.23030 BTN
100 MNT2.46059 BTN
250 MNT6.15148 BTN
500 MNT12.30295 BTN
1000 MNT24.60590 BTN
2000 MNT49.21180 BTN
5000 MNT123.02950 BTN
10000 MNT246.05900 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BTN40.64070 MNT
5 BTN203.20350 MNT
10 BTN406.40700 MNT
20 BTN812.81400 MNT
50 BTN2,032.03500 MNT
100 BTN4,064.07000 MNT
250 BTN10,160.17500 MNT
500 BTN20,320.35000 MNT
1000 BTN40,640.70000 MNT
2000 BTN81,281.40000 MNT
5000 BTN203,203.50000 MNT
10000 BTN406,407.00000 MNT