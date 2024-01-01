Mongolian tugriks to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert MNT to BTN at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = Nu.0.02471 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:53
MNT to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BTN
1 MNT to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02480.0249
Low0.02470.0247
Average0.02470.0248
Change-0.21%-0.33%
1 MNT to BTN stats

The performance of MNT to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0248 and a 30 day low of 0.0247. This means the 30 day average was 0.0247. The change for MNT to BTN was -0.21.

The performance of MNT to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0249 and a 90 day low of 0.0247. This means the 90 day average was 0.0248. The change for MNT to BTN was -0.33.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MNT0.02471 BTN
5 MNT0.12356 BTN
10 MNT0.24713 BTN
20 MNT0.49425 BTN
50 MNT1.23564 BTN
100 MNT2.47127 BTN
250 MNT6.17818 BTN
500 MNT12.35635 BTN
1000 MNT24.71270 BTN
2000 MNT49.42540 BTN
5000 MNT123.56350 BTN
10000 MNT247.12700 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BTN40.46500 MNT
5 BTN202.32500 MNT
10 BTN404.65000 MNT
20 BTN809.30000 MNT
50 BTN2,023.25000 MNT
100 BTN4,046.50000 MNT
250 BTN10,116.25000 MNT
500 BTN20,232.50000 MNT
1000 BTN40,465.00000 MNT
2000 BTN80,930.00000 MNT
5000 BTN202,325.00000 MNT
10000 BTN404,650.00000 MNT