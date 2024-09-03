Myanmar kyat to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Nigerian nairas is currently 0.757 today, reflecting a -0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.142% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 0.758 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.756 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.164% decrease in value.