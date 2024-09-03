Myanmar kyat to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Malawian kwachas is currently 0.825 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.009% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 0.827 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.816 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.342% increase in value.