Malawian kwacha to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Myanmar kyats is currently 1.211 today, reflecting a -0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.021% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 1.226 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.209 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.324% decrease in value.