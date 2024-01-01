Macedonian denars to Georgian laris today

Convert MKD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
48.00 gel

1.000 MKD = 0.04800 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
How to convert Macedonian denars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Georgian Lari
1 MKD0.04800 GEL
5 MKD0.24000 GEL
10 MKD0.48000 GEL
20 MKD0.96001 GEL
50 MKD2.40002 GEL
100 MKD4.80003 GEL
250 MKD12.00008 GEL
500 MKD24.00015 GEL
1000 MKD48.00030 GEL
2000 MKD96.00060 GEL
5000 MKD240.00150 GEL
10000 MKD480.00300 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Macedonian Denar
1 GEL20.83320 MKD
5 GEL104.16600 MKD
10 GEL208.33200 MKD
20 GEL416.66400 MKD
50 GEL1,041.66000 MKD
100 GEL2,083.32000 MKD
250 GEL5,208.30000 MKD
500 GEL10,416.60000 MKD
1000 GEL20,833.20000 MKD
2000 GEL41,666.40000 MKD
5000 GEL104,166.00000 MKD
10000 GEL208,332.00000 MKD