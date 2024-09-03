Macedonian denar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Chilean pesos is currently 16.670 today, reflecting a 0.964% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.230% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 16.670 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 16.368 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.585% increase in value.