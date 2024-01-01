Macedonian denars to Chilean pesos today

Convert MKD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
17,266 clp

1.000 MKD = 17.27 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8141.4731.6520.96818.241
1 GBP1.1711.28106.271.7241.9331.13221.346
1 USD0.9150.782183.0531.3471.5110.88516.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Chilean Peso
1 MKD17.26550 CLP
5 MKD86.32750 CLP
10 MKD172.65500 CLP
20 MKD345.31000 CLP
50 MKD863.27500 CLP
100 MKD1,726.55000 CLP
250 MKD4,316.37500 CLP
500 MKD8,632.75000 CLP
1000 MKD17,265.50000 CLP
2000 MKD34,531.00000 CLP
5000 MKD86,327.50000 CLP
10000 MKD172,655.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 CLP0.05792 MKD
5 CLP0.28960 MKD
10 CLP0.57919 MKD
20 CLP1.15838 MKD
50 CLP2.89596 MKD
100 CLP5.79191 MKD
250 CLP14.47978 MKD
500 CLP28.95955 MKD
1000 CLP57.91910 MKD
2000 CLP115.83820 MKD
5000 CLP289.59550 MKD
10000 CLP579.19100 MKD