Macedonian denar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 16.538 today, reflecting a -0.813% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.758% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 16.846 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 16.533 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.818% increase in value.