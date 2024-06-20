마케도니아 데나르 앙골라 콴자스 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마케도니아 데나르 앙골라 콴자스 여행 is currently 15.010 today, reflecting a 0.258% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마케도니아 데나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.562% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마케도니아 데나르 앙골라 콴자스 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 15.105 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 14.937 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.446% decrease in value.