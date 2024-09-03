Moldovan leu to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Vietnamese dongs is currently 1,431.060 today, reflecting a -0.613% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.396% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 1,439.880 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1,414.350 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 1.129% increase in value.