몰도바 레우 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 1,433.440 today, reflecting a 0.077% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.278% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 1,438.130 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1,423.320 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.747% increase in value.