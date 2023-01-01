10 Moldovan leus to Jamaican dollars

Convert MDL to JMD at the real exchange rate

10 mdl
87.15 jmd

1.00000 MDL = 8.71533 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86781.093991.19681.489131.660440.9648518.7232
1 GBP1.1523411.2605105.0861.715921.913331.1118321.5747
1 USD0.914150.793336183.36851.36131.517910.8820517.116
1 INR0.01096530.009516020.011994910.01632870.01820730.01058010.205305

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Jamaican Dollar
1 MDL8.71533 JMD
5 MDL43.57665 JMD
10 MDL87.15330 JMD
20 MDL174.30660 JMD
50 MDL435.76650 JMD
100 MDL871.53300 JMD
250 MDL2178.83250 JMD
500 MDL4357.66500 JMD
1000 MDL8715.33000 JMD
2000 MDL17430.66000 JMD
5000 MDL43576.65000 JMD
10000 MDL87153.30000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 JMD0.11474 MDL
5 JMD0.57370 MDL
10 JMD1.14740 MDL
20 JMD2.29480 MDL
50 JMD5.73700 MDL
100 JMD11.47400 MDL
250 JMD28.68500 MDL
500 JMD57.37000 MDL
1000 JMD114.74000 MDL
2000 JMD229.48000 MDL
5000 JMD573.70000 MDL
10000 JMD1147.40000 MDL